Photo 548
Learning about Mark Chagall’s art & life has been a joy…
He and Picasso would live near each other on the French Riviera. Chagall cherished his adopted home for the phenomenon he called lumière-liberté, or the ‘light of freedom’
‘I don’t know where he gets those images from; he must have an angel in his head.’
Pablo Picasso
According to the Surrealists’ leader, André Breton,
‘no work was ever so resolutely magical’ as Chagall’s.
7th March 2025
Casablanca
ace
What a great quote from Picasso! It really is stunning art and ceilings were painted looking up.....twice as amazing!
March 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2025
