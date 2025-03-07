Learning about Mark Chagall’s art & life has been a joy…

He and Picasso would live near each other on the French Riviera. Chagall cherished his adopted home for the phenomenon he called lumière-liberté, or the ‘light of freedom’





‘I don’t know where he gets those images from; he must have an angel in his head.’

Pablo Picasso



According to the Surrealists’ leader, André Breton,

‘no work was ever so resolutely magical’ as Chagall’s.