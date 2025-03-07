Previous
Learning about Mark Chagall’s art & life has been a joy…

He and Picasso would live near each other on the French Riviera. Chagall cherished his adopted home for the phenomenon he called lumière-liberté, or the ‘light of freedom’


‘I don’t know where he gets those images from; he must have an angel in his head.’
Pablo Picasso

According to the Surrealists’ leader, André Breton,
‘no work was ever so resolutely magical’ as Chagall’s.
Beverley

Casablanca ace
What a great quote from Picasso! It really is stunning art and ceilings were painted looking up.....twice as amazing!
March 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 7th, 2025  
