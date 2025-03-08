One day I’ll sit on one of these seats…

When the dancers and singers perform at the Palais Garnier they have to learn to master the famous incline, which is renowned for being less than easy to “re-ascend”.

When he took over as the Paris Opera’s Director of Dance - Rudolf Nureyev had a stage installed in the Marius Petipa Studio at the Palais Garnier with a slope identical to that of the theatre’s main stage to enable the dancers to rehearse in the conditions in which they would eventually be performing.



And let’s not forget the furniture and set components which need to be designed to take account of the incline…



Golly the attention to detail by Charles Garnier… who was then 35yrs when he won the competition on 30 May 1861… to build this incredible building. Truly inspiring…