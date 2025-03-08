Previous
One day I’ll sit on one of these seats… by beverley365
Photo 549

One day I’ll sit on one of these seats…

When the dancers and singers perform at the Palais Garnier they have to learn to master the famous incline, which is renowned for being less than easy to “re-ascend”.
When he took over as the Paris Opera’s Director of Dance - Rudolf Nureyev had a stage installed in the Marius Petipa Studio at the Palais Garnier with a slope identical to that of the theatre’s main stage to enable the dancers to rehearse in the conditions in which they would eventually be performing.

And let’s not forget the furniture and set components which need to be designed to take account of the incline…

Golly the attention to detail by Charles Garnier… who was then 35yrs when he won the competition on 30 May 1861… to build this incredible building. Truly inspiring…
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Definitely beautiful! And definitely smart of Nureyev!
March 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautifully velvet!
March 8th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
What a great story too… beautiful chairs and such rich fabric and colour
March 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very stylish seats.
March 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact