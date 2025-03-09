I Spy a Salamander…

The details are incredible. The salamander is said to be able to both create and put out flames, throughout the palace I spotted three on my wonderings… there’s many more.



This one was used to disguise a gas pipe…

I then saw two fiery salamanders dancing on the ceiling.



My weekend thoughts…

I’ve long been an admirer of Wayne Dwyer & Depak Chopra since the 90’s.

Recently I’ve been rereading and listening to their words of empowerment & wisdom.



So I’m thinking out of the box and Excepting what I cannot change.”



It’s a sunny Sunday morning, time to spring in action & begin with a big walk…