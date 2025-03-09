Previous
I Spy a Salamander… by beverley365
Photo 550

I Spy a Salamander…

The details are incredible. The salamander is said to be able to both create and put out flames, throughout the palace I spotted three on my wonderings… there’s many more.

This one was used to disguise a gas pipe…
I then saw two fiery salamanders dancing on the ceiling.

My weekend thoughts…
I’ve long been an admirer of Wayne Dwyer & Depak Chopra since the 90’s.
Recently I’ve been rereading and listening to their words of empowerment & wisdom.

So I’m thinking out of the box and Excepting what I cannot change.”

It’s a sunny Sunday morning, time to spring in action & begin with a big walk…
Beverley

Casablanca ace
What beautifully thought out art
March 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever sculpture.
March 9th, 2025  
