Previous
Photo 550
I Spy a Salamander…
The details are incredible. The salamander is said to be able to both create and put out flames, throughout the palace I spotted three on my wonderings… there’s many more.
This one was used to disguise a gas pipe…
I then saw two fiery salamanders dancing on the ceiling.
My weekend thoughts…
I’ve long been an admirer of Wayne Dwyer & Depak Chopra since the 90’s.
Recently I’ve been rereading and listening to their words of empowerment & wisdom.
So I’m thinking out of the box and Excepting what I cannot change.”
It’s a sunny Sunday morning, time to spring in action & begin with a big walk…
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Photo Details
Casablanca
ace
What beautifully thought out art
March 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever sculpture.
March 9th, 2025
