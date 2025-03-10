Previous
Rose sable… a taste of romance. by beverley365
Rose sable… a taste of romance.

Born in Paris, Café Nuances is rewriting the rules of artisanal coffee.

Before we discovered the Opera Garnier we began with a coffee. When I saw ‘Rose sable’,
on the list it was my immediate choice.
With almond milk, the orange shop fittings and the pretty vintage tiled ceiling I was transported to quite possibly a new addiction.
Delicious beyond delicious.

My son chose ginger / cinnamon the most delicious flavour.
Sharing time with Christian was so very special, a rare and beautiful day shared.

Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back.”
George Skolsky
