Previous
The genius of Charles Garnier… by beverley365
Photo 552

The genius of Charles Garnier…

The vision of Charles Garnier, the architect behind this building and only 35 years old at the time… brought together the wonderful elements of Baroque, Renaissance, and classical influences.

The sheer volume of artistry is staggering, with every corner adorned by sculptures, mosaics, and gilt detailing that reflect the aspirations of an era striving for cultural supremacy.

The Grand Foyer, stretching the length of the building, is nothing short of breathtaking, with its immense mirrors and elaborate décor
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact