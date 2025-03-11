The genius of Charles Garnier…

The vision of Charles Garnier, the architect behind this building and only 35 years old at the time… brought together the wonderful elements of Baroque, Renaissance, and classical influences.



The sheer volume of artistry is staggering, with every corner adorned by sculptures, mosaics, and gilt detailing that reflect the aspirations of an era striving for cultural supremacy.



The Grand Foyer, stretching the length of the building, is nothing short of breathtaking, with its immense mirrors and elaborate décor