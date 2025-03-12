Perfect elegance… a place to be seen.

An amazing masterpiece of "classicism and eccentricity". Garnier himself described the building's façade as having "perfect elegance" with a design that established a movement that was "boldly moving forward".

His main façade was designed as a theatre set, dedicated to lyric art with arcades and stone columns, and other elements of the building adorned with elaborate carvings, statues, and sculptures…



The auditorium itself is a sight to behold - and honestly left me speechless…

It will blow any other theatre or opera house you've seen before completely out of the water.



The vibrant plush rich blood red and gold decorated seating area is simply sumptuous

designed for comfort and to be seen.



I read it can seat 2000 people with undeniable comfort and space. Simply amazing elegance and opulence.



There’s always something to learn and discover, what a joy this visit was.