I wonder… by beverley365
Photo 554

I wonder…

Discovering the detail in photos I’ve taken is always a wow…for me, particularly people’s faces and body language.

However these sculptures overhead that I know nothing about… really made me smile.

Taking a photo and then looking at it, really looking at it is inspiring.

“A good photograph is knowing where to stand.”
Ansel Adams
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautifully ornate ceiling. And I like Ansel Adams quote. So true in so many ways!
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful ceiling.
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful detail. It must be a bit of a nuisance changing the batteries in the the fire/smoke alarm.
March 13th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ceilings are often fascinating things. I like it when such places have a trolley with a mirror on you can look down on rather than straining your neck upwards.
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2025  
