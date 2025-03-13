Sign up
Photo 554
I wonder…
Discovering the detail in photos I’ve taken is always a wow…for me, particularly people’s faces and body language.
However these sculptures overhead that I know nothing about… really made me smile.
Taking a photo and then looking at it, really looking at it is inspiring.
“A good photograph is knowing where to stand.”
Ansel Adams
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
5
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1630
photos
127
followers
110
following
151% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
27th February 2025 11:34am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautifully ornate ceiling. And I like Ansel Adams quote. So true in so many ways!
March 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful ceiling.
March 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful detail. It must be a bit of a nuisance changing the batteries in the the fire/smoke alarm.
March 13th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Ceilings are often fascinating things. I like it when such places have a trolley with a mirror on you can look down on rather than straining your neck upwards.
March 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 13th, 2025
