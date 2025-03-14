Previous
These people made a difference… by beverley365
Photo 555

These people made a difference…

Christophe Walibald Gluck á composer 1714-1787. He wrote 8 Operas for the Parisian stage.

Rameau 1683-1764 Composer & music theorist treatise on harmony 1722

Lulli - 1632-1687. French composer & dancer
considered master of french baroque music & operas.

When I really looked at these sculptures as I was strolling by they were incredible… the details were fascinating and so life like.

These are just 3 out of rows & rows of incredable sculptures. Mind blowing really.

I had a wonderful time with my son, we were both in awe, arm in arm, the beginning of our healing time.

My thoughts were ‘these people made a difference’.

14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such lovely detailed statues
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact