Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 555
These people made a difference…
Christophe Walibald Gluck á composer 1714-1787. He wrote 8 Operas for the Parisian stage.
Rameau 1683-1764 Composer & music theorist treatise on harmony 1722
Lulli - 1632-1687. French composer & dancer
considered master of french baroque music & operas.
When I really looked at these sculptures as I was strolling by they were incredible… the details were fascinating and so life like.
These are just 3 out of rows & rows of incredable sculptures. Mind blowing really.
I had a wonderful time with my son, we were both in awe, arm in arm, the beginning of our healing time.
My thoughts were ‘these people made a difference’.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1632
photos
127
followers
110
following
152% complete
View this month »
548
549
550
551
552
553
554
555
Latest from all albums
552
1074
553
1075
554
1076
555
1077
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 14th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Such lovely detailed statues
March 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close