These people made a difference…

Christophe Walibald Gluck á composer 1714-1787. He wrote 8 Operas for the Parisian stage.



Rameau 1683-1764 Composer & music theorist treatise on harmony 1722



Lulli - 1632-1687. French composer & dancer

considered master of french baroque music & operas.



When I really looked at these sculptures as I was strolling by they were incredible… the details were fascinating and so life like.



These are just 3 out of rows & rows of incredable sculptures. Mind blowing really.



I had a wonderful time with my son, we were both in awe, arm in arm, the beginning of our healing time.



My thoughts were ‘these people made a difference’.



