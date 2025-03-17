Previous
Menkicchi ramen… by beverley365
Photo 558

Menkicchi ramen…

Not only is it delightfully colourful it’s delicious 😋

I have a busy week, it’ll be fun because I’ll make it fun, I’m hopelessly behind on my project
so this week I’ll speed up my thoughts.

This morning I’m taking Camila to a rather exciting local exhibition, we’ll walk there as it’s local and I really really really look forward to sharing the photos…

Hmmm …. a clue would be ‘roller skating in the 70’s’.

I hope this week will bring some Peace… around the world.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How delicious that looks! After 10 years in Japan ramen has become a big favourite at home ;-)
March 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What an interesting looking dish!
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact