Photo 558
Menkicchi ramen…
Not only is it delightfully colourful it’s delicious 😋
I have a busy week, it’ll be fun because I’ll make it fun, I’m hopelessly behind on my project
so this week I’ll speed up my thoughts.
This morning I’m taking Camila to a rather exciting local exhibition, we’ll walk there as it’s local and I really really really look forward to sharing the photos…
Hmmm …. a clue would be ‘roller skating in the 70’s’.
I hope this week will bring some Peace… around the world.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
How delicious that looks! After 10 years in Japan ramen has become a big favourite at home ;-)
March 17th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What an interesting looking dish!
March 17th, 2025
