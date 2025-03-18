Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 559
Simple and beautiful…
Walking, noticing and listening to happy tourists is uplifting, this was my first visit ever to the roof and wow it was fun.
The phones and cameras were in full swing,
I was happy to take a few snaps too.
A gentle walk down…and a quick look left & right as we leave the building… as I passed this
I smiled… beautiful simplicity linked with Fendi.
It’s a good thing to take time… time to listen and possibly offer positive solutions.
A busy new day… catching up 😃
I quite like being behind on my plans… why not
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1640
photos
128
followers
109
following
153% complete
View this month »
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
Latest from all albums
556
1078
557
1079
558
1080
559
1081
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th March 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I agree - simplicity at its best !
March 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the simplicity of this .
March 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close