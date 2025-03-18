Previous
Simple and beautiful… by beverley365
Photo 559

Simple and beautiful…

Walking, noticing and listening to happy tourists is uplifting, this was my first visit ever to the roof and wow it was fun.

The phones and cameras were in full swing,
I was happy to take a few snaps too.

A gentle walk down…and a quick look left & right as we leave the building… as I passed this
I smiled… beautiful simplicity linked with Fendi.

It’s a good thing to take time… time to listen and possibly offer positive solutions.

A busy new day… catching up 😃
I quite like being behind on my plans… why not
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
I agree - simplicity at its best !
March 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the simplicity of this .
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact