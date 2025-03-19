Sign up
Previous
Photo 560
A blast from the past… Fabulous.
A quick peep at the interior dome… such a Wow!
I love the quirkiness of this photo… the colours were so stunning in the natural light.
Certainly more beautiful than I remember…
the building is beautifully spit spot…and of course extremely chic.
Mid day was a good time to visit…
The history of this building is very interesting too dating back to its opening 1893
It’s directly opposite the Opera Garnier…
I will revisit and look at ‘the old v now days…
on a rainy day…
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
557
1079
558
1080
559
1081
560
1082
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
March 19th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Stunning detail and viewpoint
March 19th, 2025
