A blast from the past… Fabulous.

A quick peep at the interior dome… such a Wow!



I love the quirkiness of this photo… the colours were so stunning in the natural light.



Certainly more beautiful than I remember…

the building is beautifully spit spot…and of course extremely chic.

Mid day was a good time to visit…



The history of this building is very interesting too dating back to its opening 1893

It’s directly opposite the Opera Garnier…



I will revisit and look at ‘the old v now days…

on a rainy day…



