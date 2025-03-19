Previous
A blast from the past… Fabulous. by beverley365
Photo 560

A blast from the past… Fabulous.

A quick peep at the interior dome… such a Wow!

I love the quirkiness of this photo… the colours were so stunning in the natural light.

Certainly more beautiful than I remember…
the building is beautifully spit spot…and of course extremely chic.
Mid day was a good time to visit…

The history of this building is very interesting too dating back to its opening 1893
It’s directly opposite the Opera Garnier…

I will revisit and look at ‘the old v now days…
on a rainy day…

19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
March 19th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Stunning detail and viewpoint
March 19th, 2025  
