Photo 561

In great company 🎶 with Bach & Percolese watching over…

In front of the opera garnier this w/e temporary vegetable garden offers a rural break for curious gardeners and gardening enthusiasts.

Among the rows of vegetable plants and bouquets of fresh herbs, we can enjoy tips from the market gardeners on composting, repotting, and plant care. A lovely social event
Lovely saturday morning…

How I miss my garden…
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Beverley

