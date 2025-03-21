Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 562
Simply beautiful…
I love seeing these amazing adverts, the company theme is the same on all sides of the building, the colours always vibrant stylish and beautifully chic.
So the building's true facade will be invisible until…how long is a piece of string…
so these billboards will continue to cover the construction work & also protect the building.
I read that the majority of construction work happens over night so not to disrupt the area.
I left this longchamp market garden event with a packet of seeds - beetroot & some delicious herbals teas… a thank you for visiting gift
How lovely… I had a lovely wander…
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1646
photos
128
followers
109
following
153% complete
View this month »
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Latest from all albums
559
1081
560
1082
561
1083
562
1084
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
28th February 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close