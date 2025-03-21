Previous
Simply beautiful… by beverley365
Photo 562

Simply beautiful…

I love seeing these amazing adverts, the company theme is the same on all sides of the building, the colours always vibrant stylish and beautifully chic.

So the building's true facade will be invisible until…how long is a piece of string…
so these billboards will continue to cover the construction work & also protect the building.

I read that the majority of construction work happens over night so not to disrupt the area.

I left this longchamp market garden event with a packet of seeds - beetroot & some delicious herbals teas… a thank you for visiting gift
How lovely… I had a lovely wander…
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact