A garden in a cup… delicious

I’ve just arrived my first photo, and wow it’s a beautiful sight… they’re still setting up activities.



I’m greeted by Ines who offers me a herbal tea and lovely information of the ‘pop up ‘ event.



Such a fun immersive adventure into the heart of the city just happens to be my favourite location…

it’s not everyday you see a magnificent vegetable patch and such fun activities and learning… and all for free.



The produce was not for sale, what I really loved was as people were arriving they were all greeted with a smile and a welcome.



Longchamp is a french family business and I’m sure will have captured a lot of new customers from this generous fun experience.



It’s a grey wet Saturday morning… so I’m going to go to the exhibition I was going to on monday… but was closed



Oh boy an hour or so in the world of ‘the 70’s… I’m going to loooove this!

