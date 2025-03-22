Previous
A garden in a cup… delicious by beverley365
Photo 563

A garden in a cup… delicious

I’ve just arrived my first photo, and wow it’s a beautiful sight… they’re still setting up activities.

I’m greeted by Ines who offers me a herbal tea and lovely information of the ‘pop up ‘ event.

Such a fun immersive adventure into the heart of the city just happens to be my favourite location…
it’s not everyday you see a magnificent vegetable patch and such fun activities and learning… and all for free.

The produce was not for sale, what I really loved was as people were arriving they were all greeted with a smile and a welcome.

Longchamp is a french family business and I’m sure will have captured a lot of new customers from this generous fun experience.

It’s a grey wet Saturday morning… so I’m going to go to the exhibition I was going to on monday… but was closed

Oh boy an hour or so in the world of ‘the 70’s… I’m going to loooove this!
Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful sight and gorgeous weather.
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great display.
March 22nd, 2025  
