Stepping on the disco ball… what a beautiful welcome by beverley365
Photo 564

Stepping on the disco ball… what a beautiful welcome

That music that grabs you by the hips and won't let go. the Bee Gees, Gloria Gaynor, Donna Summer... The names roll off the tip of my tongue… and already my feet are starting to wiggle.

It was more than music it was a disco inferno….
Oh this is going to be so fun…
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana ace
What a great shot and scene.
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking forward to what you have in store for us.
March 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 23rd, 2025  
