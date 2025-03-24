Previous
Let’s dance… disco fever by beverley365
Photo 565

Let’s dance… disco fever

This exhibition is an amazing collection of
of audiovisual archives, photographs, instruments, costumes, design objects .
All sparkly colourful and sooo wonderful to see.

Artworks highlighting the political and celebratory dimension of this music…which brought everyone to the dance floor,

All Accompanied by a soundtrack mixed by Dimitri from Paris, the exhibition emphasizes the aesthetic that disco inspired among artists and designers… I soo enjoyed it, and yes dancing with strangers, seeing children jumping up and down and just being present with my memories was amazing.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Joan Robillard ace
Nice to see they aren't on cellphones.
March 24th, 2025  
