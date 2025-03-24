Let’s dance… disco fever

This exhibition is an amazing collection of

of audiovisual archives, photographs, instruments, costumes, design objects .

All sparkly colourful and sooo wonderful to see.



Artworks highlighting the political and celebratory dimension of this music…which brought everyone to the dance floor,



All Accompanied by a soundtrack mixed by Dimitri from Paris, the exhibition emphasizes the aesthetic that disco inspired among artists and designers… I soo enjoyed it, and yes dancing with strangers, seeing children jumping up and down and just being present with my memories was amazing.