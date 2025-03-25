The disco divas

Fabulous powerful music and dance maybe shaped by soul, gospel and jazz. I loved it all… the mid 70’s were electrifying… John Travolta comes to mind.



It was just wonderful original romantic or spiritual repertoires with songs infused with hedonism and rebelliousness, these disco divas were vibrant energetic and amazing…



Donna Summer championed the pursuit of romance in Love to Love You Baby,

Candi Staton celebrated sisterhood in Young Heart, Run Free.. I loved this song…

Diana Ross sang of emancipation in 'The Boss' and Gloria Gaynor of resilience in

‘I Will Survive’, which is as powerful today as ever.



Music evokes memories… whilst everyday we are making new memories a flashback to the 70’s 80’s makes you dance on the spot.