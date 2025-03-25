Previous
The disco divas by beverley365
Photo 566

The disco divas

Fabulous powerful music and dance maybe shaped by soul, gospel and jazz. I loved it all… the mid 70’s were electrifying… John Travolta comes to mind.

It was just wonderful original romantic or spiritual repertoires with songs infused with hedonism and rebelliousness, these disco divas were vibrant energetic and amazing…

Donna Summer championed the pursuit of romance in Love to Love You Baby,
Candi Staton celebrated sisterhood in Young Heart, Run Free.. I loved this song…
Diana Ross sang of emancipation in 'The Boss' and Gloria Gaynor of resilience in
‘I Will Survive’, which is as powerful today as ever.

Music evokes memories… whilst everyday we are making new memories a flashback to the 70’s 80’s makes you dance on the spot.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
155% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
How I loved these singers. Donna Summer during my teenage years, Diana Ross, still now, and I had the pleasure of seeing her perform about 10 years ago in Houston. A Diva indeed, even in her seventies as she was when I saw her. And as for Gloria Gaynor's 'I will survive' - such an iconic song!
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Many night where spent dancing to these tunes
.
March 25th, 2025  
