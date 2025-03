Wind it carefully…

Studer A80 tape recorder, 16 tracks, 2 inches, around 1976… I love colours



Oh my goodness this reminds me of tape cassettes…



If the cassette was not completely rewound after playing the tape became loose… a cause of jamming.

I remember somehow inserting a pencil into the hub bit & gently turning it until it removes the slack.



see collectors selling them at the brocantes along with records which I love…



Nothing better than the crackles and jumps playing original records…