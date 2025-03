‘Heart of Glass’

Debbie Harry, 1980

Acrylic and screen printing ink on canvas

Andy Warhol



Debbie Harry, an underground diva with golden hair, was among Andy Warhol's muses.



"If I could wear a face, it would be this,"

he says about the singer of the pop group Blondie who became famous with the disco hit "Heart of Glass" (1978).

Which I read was written and composed by Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, the song, whose lyrics encourage the emancipation of women.



A lovely splash of colour…