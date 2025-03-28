Many of a similar age, a special age.. I’m so happy to be in this group… I’m giggling as I write this… Were gathered, mesmerised by moments of our disco days. We all sat glued to the screen for at least 10 minutes…
The 1970s - 80’s the golden age of disco, with iconic artists like Donna Summer, Bee Gees, and Gloria Gaynor, la chic, village people, trammps
James brown, K.C. & the Sunshine Band,
Diana Ross.. so so many fab music wonders.
dominating the charts with their disco hits..
The dance style of synchronized group routines… oh I loved it.
Through movies like "Saturday Night Fever" and "Flashdance." ABBA the movie, Carwash, dirty dancing, fame , boogie nights….so so many more…