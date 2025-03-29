Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
The star maker of Pop Art - Richard Bernstein
L’Orange 1968
Richard Bernstein an artist best known for his iconic portraits made for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine from 1972 to 1989.
Which are truly mind blowing to see.
Such an interesting artist to discover from the disco fever days until 2002… fascinating full life.
Lovely to see the sunshine this morning…
Little buds are opening the blossom blooming
although life is still tricky I feel Grateful.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1662
photos
129
followers
112
following
156% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca
ace
I have not met his work before. When I hear Bernstein, I immediately flick to Leonard in my mind and his iconic classical jazz influenced music. There remind me of big jelly beans!
March 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
March 29th, 2025
