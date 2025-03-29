Previous
The star maker of Pop Art - Richard Bernstein by beverley365
Photo 570

The star maker of Pop Art - Richard Bernstein

L’Orange 1968

Richard Bernstein an artist best known for his iconic portraits made for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine from 1972 to 1989.
Which are truly mind blowing to see.

Such an interesting artist to discover from the disco fever days until 2002… fascinating full life.

Lovely to see the sunshine this morning…
Little buds are opening the blossom blooming
although life is still tricky I feel Grateful.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Casablanca ace
I have not met his work before. When I hear Bernstein, I immediately flick to Leonard in my mind and his iconic classical jazz influenced music. There remind me of big jelly beans!
March 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
March 29th, 2025  
