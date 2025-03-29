The star maker of Pop Art - Richard Bernstein

L’Orange 1968



Richard Bernstein an artist best known for his iconic portraits made for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine from 1972 to 1989.

Which are truly mind blowing to see.



Such an interesting artist to discover from the disco fever days until 2002… fascinating full life.



