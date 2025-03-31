Previous
Sitting…patiently waiting for her parents… by beverley365
Photo 572

Sitting…patiently waiting for her parents…

Who were absorbed in the world of disco.
She was perfectly positioned…the space was empty… when I went to say hi she had a beautiful smile and energy… the music changed & she jumped up and danced.

If music be the food of love, play on.

Beverley

Casablanca ace
Glad she danced too!
March 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
A lovely capture and story, I love the seat she's sitting on ;-)
March 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfectly posed.
March 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just sitting on those luscious golden lips !!
March 31st, 2025  
