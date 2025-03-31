Sign up
Previous
Photo 572
Sitting…patiently waiting for her parents…
Who were absorbed in the world of disco.
She was perfectly positioned…the space was empty… when I went to say hi she had a beautiful smile and energy… the music changed & she jumped up and danced.
If music be the food of love, play on.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1666
photos
130
followers
111
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Glad she danced too!
March 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
A lovely capture and story, I love the seat she's sitting on ;-)
March 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Perfectly posed.
March 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Just sitting on those luscious golden lips !!
March 31st, 2025
