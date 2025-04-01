Sign up
Photo 573
AMA awards 1979 - village people
I love old photos… American music awards
The producers Jacques Morali, Henri Belolo & the Village People group 1979.
Having read about these disco years I now understand the 70’s 80’ s revolution.
The flashback to the incredible success ‘village people had and the beat goes on…
Go west - In the navy - you can’t stop the music - and…. Macho man
I just discovered ‘The Mach man’ has been heard on many rally’s and tv… as it’s been the us presidents theme… the music goes on…
