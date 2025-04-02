Previous
Glittery days gone by… Ooo let’s do them again. by beverley365
Photo 574

Glittery days gone by… Ooo let’s do them again.

It was the thing that made you forget you had an exam in the morning… and you’d iron your bell bottoms find your platforms …throwing your arms up in the air with excitement to dance…
Waiting for the bus…

Disco, wasn’t just music, it was a movement,
a cry for freedom, an explosion of joy in response to gloomy times creating happy times… always ready to shake your hips, Ooo an era of movement and liberation.
Fabulous times…

I’m coming to the end of this flashback… with lots of smiles and foot tapping…


2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Beverley

