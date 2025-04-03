Previous
We’re dancing…

A really interesting time and such a brilliant exhibition
The music, the clothes, photos, and the clips of dance moves were captivating.

All reminding us of our youths and how lucky we were.
Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
This would have been after too many Brandy and Babychams!
April 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
@wakelys ha ha, absolutely!
April 3rd, 2025  
