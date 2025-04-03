Sign up
Previous
Photo 575
We’re dancing…
A really interesting time and such a brilliant exhibition
The music, the clothes, photos, and the clips of dance moves were captivating.
All reminding us of our youths and how lucky we were.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
2
1
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1672
photos
130
followers
112
following
157% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This would have been after too many Brandy and Babychams!
April 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
@wakelys
ha ha, absolutely!
April 3rd, 2025
