Andy Warhol’s muse…the captivating Grace Jones

Using solarisation effects dear to

Warhols work he created this captivating portrait of Grace Jones, restoring the magnetism of the singer who, at the beginning of her career she

took a large part in the disco movement…

before asserting herself as one of the ‘queens’

of New York nightlife as well as a major singer of the pop culture of the 1980s.



I remember seeing her on top of the pops, then on the covers of the fashion magazines…



“Success is when the checks don't bounce.”

Andy Warhol