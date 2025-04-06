Andy Warhol Diana Ross Silk Electric, 1982

The vinyl cover and the poster.

I love her songs, her movies & her passion to this day,



Ever since watching her in the movie Mahogany I cried for weeks… oh and Billy holiday…I’ve loved her music. It touch’s your soul… & makes me smile.



Great disco times memories.. it’s time to revive my daily photos and wanderings.



