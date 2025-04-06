Sign up
Previous
Photo 578
Andy Warhol Diana Ross Silk Electric, 1982
The vinyl cover and the poster.
I love her songs, her movies & her passion to this day,
Ever since watching her in the movie Mahogany I cried for weeks… oh and Billy holiday…I’ve loved her music. It touch’s your soul… & makes me smile.
Great disco times memories.. it’s time to revive my daily photos and wanderings.
“Wishing you a beautiful and peaceful Sunday."
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1678
photos
130
followers
112
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd March 2025 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Memories of great music.
April 6th, 2025
