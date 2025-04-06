Previous
Andy Warhol Diana Ross Silk Electric, 1982 by beverley365
Andy Warhol Diana Ross Silk Electric, 1982

The vinyl cover and the poster.
I love her songs, her movies & her passion to this day,

Ever since watching her in the movie Mahogany I cried for weeks… oh and Billy holiday…I’ve loved her music. It touch’s your soul… & makes me smile.

Great disco times memories.. it’s time to revive my daily photos and wanderings.

“Wishing you a beautiful and peaceful Sunday."



6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Susan Wakely ace
Memories of great music.
April 6th, 2025  
