Previous
Deliciousness by beverley365
Photo 579

Deliciousness

After watching the world go by from a corner brassiere in the sunshine with my son we wandered around enjoying the atmosphere.

This Japanese kitchen was a delicious place to stop and so much fun watching the chef’s creativity. The one vegan option was superb.

Special times shared…
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Impressive light fittings.
April 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, bringing back so many fond memories of our ten years in Tokyo :-)
April 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
Cool shot
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact