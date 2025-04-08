Previous
Enchanting Louvre happy flowers… by beverley365
Enchanting Louvre happy flowers…

Walls of these beautiful plants with pretty red flowers… wrapped around the gardens
what a fabulous sight, such a pretty scene with the happy picnickers.

The sun was bursting and the sky so blue. All were facing the Eiffel Tower snapping away on their phones… selfies galore simply having the time of their life.

Time to meet my son…

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Loving the little pop of red.
April 8th, 2025  
