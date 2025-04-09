Previous
In the distance… what a wonderful sight? by beverley365
Photo 581

In the distance… what a wonderful sight?

Panoramic wallpaper The Monuments of Paris

A lovely view as I turned the corner, walking towards the painted scenes my heart full of Awe… truly beautiful to cover the ‘works in progress’ behind these beautiful romantic scenes from 1813-14.

The joy of picnic’s and laughter in the sunshine, I hope to join in this weekend.

9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Beverley

