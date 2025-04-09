Sign up
Previous
Photo 581
In the distance… what a wonderful sight?
Panoramic wallpaper The Monuments of Paris
A lovely view as I turned the corner, walking towards the painted scenes my heart full of Awe… truly beautiful to cover the ‘works in progress’ behind these beautiful romantic scenes from 1813-14.
The joy of picnic’s and laughter in the sunshine, I hope to join in this weekend.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1684
photos
129
followers
112
following
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
578
1100
1101
579
580
1102
581
1103
Views
0
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2025 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
