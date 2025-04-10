Sign up
Photo 582
Photo 582
Wallpaper of the monuments of Paris.
My last photo of my favourite wallpaper ever,
It is so amazing to stand & look at it…
I was interested to peep through the torn gap… & see the wooden structure, it is soo delicate.
Ooo simply dreamy romantic & oh so beautiful.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1686
photos
129
followers
112
following
159% complete
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
1101
579
580
1102
581
1103
582
1104
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
3rd April 2025 5:58pm
Marloes
ace
Wonderful! I love huge murals :) fav
April 10th, 2025
