Previous
Wallpaper of the monuments of Paris. by beverley365
Photo 582

Wallpaper of the monuments of Paris.

My last photo of my favourite wallpaper ever,
It is so amazing to stand & look at it…

I was interested to peep through the torn gap… & see the wooden structure, it is soo delicate.

Ooo simply dreamy romantic & oh so beautiful.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wonderful! I love huge murals :) fav
April 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact