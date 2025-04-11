Sign up
Photo 583
This is where the magic happens…
I met so many very interesting ladies & gentleman exploring this market for the first time…
A buzz of excitement and passion fills the air.
I noticed how smart & trendy the stall owners and shoppers were… I saw a lot of art being sold and with genuine thanks, shaking hands and hugs… lovely sunny fun time… I love the tree!
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1688
photos
129
followers
112
following
159% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 8:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Babs
ace
What an interesting market, I would love to browse here.
April 11th, 2025
