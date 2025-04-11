Previous
This is where the magic happens… by beverley365
Photo 583

This is where the magic happens…

I met so many very interesting ladies & gentleman exploring this market for the first time…
A buzz of excitement and passion fills the air.

I noticed how smart & trendy the stall owners and shoppers were… I saw a lot of art being sold and with genuine thanks, shaking hands and hugs… lovely sunny fun time… I love the tree!
Babs ace
What an interesting market, I would love to browse here.
April 11th, 2025  
