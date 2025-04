Marché aux puces de la Porte de Vanve

Or ‘Vanves flea market’… has been a beloved weekend ritual for Parisians for over 100 years? while tourists often overlook this vintage shopping haven, this market is where locals go to uncover authentic treasures and one-of-a-kind antiques… a must-visit for vintage lovers.



Looking at the photos now it’s wonderful to zoom in & see the people both buyers & sellers … all ages, chatting, laughing and soo Happy.



It’s the weekend… “Pursue those things in life that catches your heart.”