Ooo what will I find? by beverley365
Photo 587

Ooo what will I find?

Whilst there isn’t a person in my photo buying or selling trust me this was a popular stall & a big stall… beautifully laid out… a couple of gentleman passionate about trains… antique toys & games…& bits & bobs.

This section was amazing, what I’d never seen before was the wooden houses on the back row… I saw a guy buy two.. the original boxes were so beautiful… 50’s I think from the patterns.

On the left hand side I spotted boxes of meccano…looked like new.

Smooching around was soo fun. It’s closes at 1pm so a few hours of absorbing the buzz & excitement of vintage… the french way.
Beverley

vaidas ace
Please believe me, I understand about such toys for grown boys :)
April 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
David would be in heaven here, model trains and Meccano who could ask for more.
April 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Magnficent! We collect trains too. So much on here of interest!
April 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A collectors paradise I imagine.
April 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great capture of all these wonderful toys for boys and men.
April 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
@onewing so funny, when I saw this photo, I immediately thought of David ;-)
April 15th, 2025  
