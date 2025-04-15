Ooo what will I find?

Whilst there isn’t a person in my photo buying or selling trust me this was a popular stall & a big stall… beautifully laid out… a couple of gentleman passionate about trains… antique toys & games…& bits & bobs.



This section was amazing, what I’d never seen before was the wooden houses on the back row… I saw a guy buy two.. the original boxes were so beautiful… 50’s I think from the patterns.



On the left hand side I spotted boxes of meccano…looked like new.



Smooching around was soo fun. It’s closes at 1pm so a few hours of absorbing the buzz & excitement of vintage… the french way.