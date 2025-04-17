Sign up
Photo 589
The Vanves Flea Market In Paris…
Oh boy this market is filled with charm and authenticity & soo friendly. A very relaxing and joyful way to spend a Saturday morning… it’s open until 1pm over the weekend only.
Perfect really….
Those hands were excitingly gripping vintage wallpaper samples… really.
my friend is on her second bag and getting tired but her enthusiasm is as high as a kite.
This was a fun haberdashery stall with children’s delights too… particularly the teddy top right…
beautiful displays and a very lovely owner.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
2
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1700
photos
130
followers
114
following
161% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a little higgledy piggledy.
April 17th, 2025
Wylie
ace
You could spend some time there!
April 17th, 2025
