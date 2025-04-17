The Vanves Flea Market In Paris…

Oh boy this market is filled with charm and authenticity & soo friendly. A very relaxing and joyful way to spend a Saturday morning… it’s open until 1pm over the weekend only.

Perfect really….



Those hands were excitingly gripping vintage wallpaper samples… really.

my friend is on her second bag and getting tired but her enthusiasm is as high as a kite.



This was a fun haberdashery stall with children’s delights too… particularly the teddy top right…

beautiful displays and a very lovely owner.



