The Vanves Flea Market In Paris…
The Vanves Flea Market In Paris…

Oh boy this market is filled with charm and authenticity & soo friendly. A very relaxing and joyful way to spend a Saturday morning… it’s open until 1pm over the weekend only.
Perfect really….

Those hands were excitingly gripping vintage wallpaper samples… really.
my friend is on her second bag and getting tired but her enthusiasm is as high as a kite.

This was a fun haberdashery stall with children’s delights too… particularly the teddy top right…
beautiful displays and a very lovely owner.

17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Beverley

Susan Wakely ace
Looks a little higgledy piggledy.
April 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
You could spend some time there!
April 17th, 2025  
