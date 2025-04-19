Our first rose… the beginning of Oo many

I adore roses… I took this photo yesterday… I’ve enjoyed waiting for it to open into its glorious beauty…. the fragrance is soo divine…



The scent of a rose is calming and uplifting, relaxing and a wonderful sense of well-being.



“Stop and smell the roses” is an idiom that means to relax… to take time out …to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life.



I noticed my elder son smelling the lilac…last week and it filled my heart with joy to see…



The little garden here is waking up…it is wild & beautiful … lucky for the garden it’s a rainy day today!









