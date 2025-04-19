Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 591
Our first rose… the beginning of Oo many
I adore roses… I took this photo yesterday… I’ve enjoyed waiting for it to open into its glorious beauty…. the fragrance is soo divine…
The scent of a rose is calming and uplifting, relaxing and a wonderful sense of well-being.
“Stop and smell the roses” is an idiom that means to relax… to take time out …to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life.
I noticed my elder son smelling the lilac…last week and it filled my heart with joy to see…
The little garden here is waking up…it is wild & beautiful … lucky for the garden it’s a rainy day today!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1704
photos
131
followers
114
following
161% complete
View this month »
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
591
Latest from all albums
588
1110
589
1111
590
1112
591
1113
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
18th April 2025 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close