Our first rose… the beginning of Oo many by beverley365
Photo 591

Our first rose… the beginning of Oo many

I adore roses… I took this photo yesterday… I’ve enjoyed waiting for it to open into its glorious beauty…. the fragrance is soo divine…

The scent of a rose is calming and uplifting, relaxing and a wonderful sense of well-being.

“Stop and smell the roses” is an idiom that means to relax… to take time out …to enjoy or appreciate the beauty of life.

I noticed my elder son smelling the lilac…last week and it filled my heart with joy to see…

The little garden here is waking up…it is wild & beautiful … lucky for the garden it’s a rainy day today!




19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
