Previous
Simply beautiful… breathing in the fresh air by beverley365
Photo 592

Simply beautiful… breathing in the fresh air

To see this building in daylight is quite something, and even though it was a dull day it was a spectacular sight.

A much needed togetherness…our day was filled with hugs… blonde beer and lots of enthusiasm & just like that we were off to find our seats…
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beautiful building
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely design. Quite futuristic. Glad you could have a day of togetherness.
April 20th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Sounds perfect
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact