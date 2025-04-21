Mama Mia… here I go again my my how can I resist you…
Ooo an amazing Swedish pop group formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha, Björn, Benny & Anni-Frid.
They are one of the most popular & successful musical groups of all time, and the best selling music acts in the history of popular music.
My son asked me, ‘what’s your favourite song Mum? Ooo…. I proudly opened my mouth and the words came tumbling out… I’ve seen the movie a few times… 🤣
Honey Honey
Money, Money, Money
Mamma Mia
Dancing Queen
Our Last Summer
Lay All Your Love On Me
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
The Name Of The Game
Voulez-Vous
Does Your Mother Know
Slipping Through My Fingers
When All is Said And Done
Take A Chance On Me
I Have A Dream
Thank You For The Music.
The entire audience were dancing clapping waving their arms with the show… an amazing atmosphere.
It was spectacular… a terrific production
I left feeling like a teenager…
No photos allowed, I didn’t see a flash…
not one…a respectable Audience
Soo this is not my photo…
I just had to include a terrific colourful moment of deep joy… a press shot.