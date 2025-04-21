Mama Mia… here I go again my my how can I resist you…

Ooo an amazing Swedish pop group formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha, Björn, Benny & Anni-Frid.



They are one of the most popular & successful musical groups of all time, and the best selling music acts in the history of popular music.



My son asked me, ‘what’s your favourite song Mum? Ooo…. I proudly opened my mouth and the words came tumbling out… I’ve seen the movie a few times… 🤣



Honey Honey

Money, Money, Money

Mamma Mia

Dancing Queen

Our Last Summer

Lay All Your Love On Me

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

The Name Of The Game

Voulez-Vous

Does Your Mother Know

Slipping Through My Fingers

When All is Said And Done

Take A Chance On Me

I Have A Dream

Thank You For The Music.



The entire audience were dancing clapping waving their arms with the show… an amazing atmosphere.



It was spectacular… a terrific production

I left feeling like a teenager…



No photos allowed, I didn’t see a flash…

not one…a respectable Audience

Soo this is not my photo…

I just had to include a terrific colourful moment of deep joy… a press shot.

