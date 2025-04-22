Do we have too…

Previous
I like to be behind the camera rather in front of it… but hey we only live once, fun & laughter is contagious.

It’s a rainy day today so I’ll be waking quicker than usual…

Let the beauty of what you love be what you do. ... Rumi

22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Beverley

Yao RL ace
The treasured happy moment. Hello!
April 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun and happy faces.
April 22nd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful & happy capture..
April 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful happy scene and capture, nice to see you too :-)
April 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such delightful happy faces , full of fun and happiness !
April 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
They made you do it didn't they??!!!!
April 22nd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely happy photo
April 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love it, such fun!
April 22nd, 2025  
