Previous
Photo 595
Swirly elegance…
Looking up…
“Of all possessions friend’s are the most precious”.
Herodotus
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1712
photos
132
followers
118
following
163% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
5th April 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great PoV and quote.
April 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pov
April 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
amazing capture and pov, wonderful quote.
April 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Love the pov. very M C Escher
April 23rd, 2025
Christina
ace
Cool perspective
April 23rd, 2025
