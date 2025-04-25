Sign up
Photo 597
G’day…
Whilst my friend was doing her favourite thing… shopping, I stood outside the shop in the sunshine breathing in the fragrance of this beautiful jasmine…
I was thrilled when ‘G’day I like your waistcoat was directed at me…
Ooo I absolutely loved my travels in OZ the accent was thrilling to hear.
It’s so nice to hear happy family stories… this couple were thrilled to be in Paris and beginning to discover France taking a year to discover…
how cool.
They had bought lots of beautiful plants for their apartment to make it feel more like home.
A lovely capture of a happy couple who were a pleasure to meet and listen too.
“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.”
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely story and image!
April 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic story, how lovely that you met
April 25th, 2025
