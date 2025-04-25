G’day…

Whilst my friend was doing her favourite thing… shopping, I stood outside the shop in the sunshine breathing in the fragrance of this beautiful jasmine…



I was thrilled when ‘G’day I like your waistcoat was directed at me…

Ooo I absolutely loved my travels in OZ the accent was thrilling to hear.



It’s so nice to hear happy family stories… this couple were thrilled to be in Paris and beginning to discover France taking a year to discover…

how cool.



They had bought lots of beautiful plants for their apartment to make it feel more like home.



A lovely capture of a happy couple who were a pleasure to meet and listen too.



“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.”







