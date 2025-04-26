Previous
IMG_8821 by beverley365
Photo 598

IMG_8821

He's had a restful pottering week off work for the Easter break with his wife. Gosh It was so very lovely to see him... and hear his work news and plans.

Family is not an important thing, it's everything." - Michael J. Fox.




26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely shot of your son in a very relaxed mode. I so agree with the quote.
April 26th, 2025  
