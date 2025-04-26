Sign up
Previous
Photo 598
IMG_8821
He's had a restful pottering week off work for the Easter break with his wife. Gosh It was so very lovely to see him... and hear his work news and plans.
Family is not an important thing, it's everything." - Michael J. Fox.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1718
photos
133
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2025 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your son in a very relaxed mode. I so agree with the quote.
April 26th, 2025
