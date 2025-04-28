Previous
Unveiled in 1977 this colourful simply amazing… by beverley365
Unveiled in 1977 this colourful simply amazing…

building is awesome, its guts of tubes & pipes on display in bright bold colours is a vibrant uplifting delight.
And proudly celebrated as a uniquely French pioneer.

Life is beautiful, it’s about giving, it’s about family
WaltDisney
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
164% complete

Susan Wakely ace
This looks an interesting structure.
April 28th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's a fascinating place. I used to dislike it, but more and more I like the French daring mix of contemporary and ancient. Although this is no longer contemporary, having been unveiled in 1977! Nice image.
April 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and pov, it sure is different. Is that your son so nicely framed in the corner?
April 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
@ludwigsdiana it is… christian & I also enjoyed our walk around this Marais area stopping for treats & silliness’s.
April 28th, 2025  
