Previous
Photo 600
Unveiled in 1977 this colourful simply amazing…
building is awesome, its guts of tubes & pipes on display in bright bold colours is a vibrant uplifting delight.
And proudly celebrated as a uniquely French pioneer.
Life is beautiful, it’s about giving, it’s about family
WaltDisney
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1722
photos
133
followers
118
following
164% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
25th April 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks an interesting structure.
April 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's a fascinating place. I used to dislike it, but more and more I like the French daring mix of contemporary and ancient. Although this is no longer contemporary, having been unveiled in 1977! Nice image.
April 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and pov, it sure is different. Is that your son so nicely framed in the corner?
April 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it is… christian & I also enjoyed our walk around this Marais area stopping for treats & silliness’s.
April 28th, 2025
