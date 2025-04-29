Sign up
Photo 601
So fun hanging out together…
Maybe rare now but oh boy it’s so wonderful to just potter around the streets in the sunshine… arm in arm & stopping for yummy treats.
"Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." - David Ogden Stiers
Do you remember him from m.a.s.h?
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1724
photos
133
followers
118
following
164% complete
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of what must have been a fabulous day for both of you. Love the quote too.
April 29th, 2025
