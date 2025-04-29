Previous
So fun hanging out together… by beverley365
Photo 601

So fun hanging out together…

Maybe rare now but oh boy it’s so wonderful to just potter around the streets in the sunshine… arm in arm & stopping for yummy treats.

"Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten." - David Ogden Stiers
Do you remember him from m.a.s.h?
Beverley

Diana ace
Lovely shot of what must have been a fabulous day for both of you. Love the quote too.
April 29th, 2025  
