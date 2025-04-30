Sign up
Previous
Photo 602
An arty delight…
In the past, coffee in Paris was more about the vibes and the experience than the actual taste of the coffee itself…. however this has changed with the emergence of specialty coffee…
The focus on the quality of the beans, the roasting process, and the brewing techniques, ultimately elevating the overall coffee experience… and at a price.
For me the arty love that’s been created…that sits on the top of my always makes me smile.
It’s a wonderful treat to share…
Mine is an almond milk delight.
And excitingly we sat in hanging swing seats on a soft fluffy cushion… it was sooo fun.
It’s the little things in life that are special…
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1726
photos
133
followers
118
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
April 30th, 2025
Lesley
ace
I do love an arty coffee, especially if it’s tasty too.
April 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Very creative.
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks too good to drink.
April 30th, 2025
Christina
ace
Great skills
April 30th, 2025
