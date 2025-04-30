An arty delight…

In the past, coffee in Paris was more about the vibes and the experience than the actual taste of the coffee itself…. however this has changed with the emergence of specialty coffee…



The focus on the quality of the beans, the roasting process, and the brewing techniques, ultimately elevating the overall coffee experience… and at a price.



For me the arty love that’s been created…that sits on the top of my always makes me smile.



It’s a wonderful treat to share…

Mine is an almond milk delight.



And excitingly we sat in hanging swing seats on a soft fluffy cushion… it was sooo fun.



It’s the little things in life that are special…