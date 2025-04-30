Previous
An arty delight… by beverley365
An arty delight…

In the past, coffee in Paris was more about the vibes and the experience than the actual taste of the coffee itself…. however this has changed with the emergence of specialty coffee…

The focus on the quality of the beans, the roasting process, and the brewing techniques, ultimately elevating the overall coffee experience… and at a price.

For me the arty love that’s been created…that sits on the top of my always makes me smile.

It’s a wonderful treat to share…
Mine is an almond milk delight.

And excitingly we sat in hanging swing seats on a soft fluffy cushion… it was sooo fun.

It’s the little things in life that are special…
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
164% complete

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
April 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
I do love an arty coffee, especially if it’s tasty too.
April 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Very creative.
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks too good to drink.
April 30th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great skills
April 30th, 2025  
