Photo 604
I adore this bush that’s bursting with flowers…
I took it just before leaving on our trip as crazy weather was forecast. Fortunately it’s thriving!
The roses are blooming too.
If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.
Marcus Tullius Cicero
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
3
0
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Susan Wakely
ace
I lovely and unusual flower.
May 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's divine
May 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully captured.
May 6th, 2025
