I adore this bush that’s bursting with flowers… by beverley365
Photo 604

I adore this bush that’s bursting with flowers…

I took it just before leaving on our trip as crazy weather was forecast. Fortunately it’s thriving!
The roses are blooming too.

If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.
Marcus Tullius Cicero
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Beverley

@beverley365
Susan Wakely
I lovely and unusual flower.
May 6th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
it's divine
May 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Beautifully captured.
May 6th, 2025  
