We're ready for the off… by beverley365
Photo 605

We’re ready for the off…

It’s quite amazing how long these tasks take…
We were a good team and speeded through it, although honestly my son was amazing!

I’m so looking forward to breathing in the
fresh air… and listening to nothing but peace…

As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen.” —Winnie The Pooh.
4th May 2025

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
166% complete

View this month

