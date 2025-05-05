Previous
Boys having fun… by beverley365
Photo 607

Boys having fun…

I’m in the process of making a little movie of our trip together, and whilst it was only 4 days it felt like so much more.

The sun shone on us and breathing in the country air was so welcome.

Good company on a journey makes the way seem shorter.
Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Super shot of the boys!
May 7th, 2025  
Oh that's fun!
May 7th, 2025  
Doing a grand job.
May 7th, 2025  
