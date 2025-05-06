Sign up
Always time to stop and smell the roses…
Start each day with a grateful heart…
I took this photo last week when there were only a few… now there’s dozens.
If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely. Roald dahl
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1731
photos
133
followers
118
following
165% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th April 2025 12:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
May 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour.
May 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such beautiful things
May 6th, 2025
