Previous
Always time to stop and smell the roses… by beverley365
Photo 604

Always time to stop and smell the roses…

Start each day with a grateful heart…

I took this photo last week when there were only a few… now there’s dozens.

If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely. Roald dahl


6th May 2025 6th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
May 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such beautiful things
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact