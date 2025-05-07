Peace & harmony…

Breathing in the country air, listening to the stories of the village & life was lovely, I felt I’d entered a new world… the world I grew up in.



Golly city life is oh so different, I’m so glad my son is working hard to have a bit of both…



Discovering the house and hearing the stories were inspirational and never ending… and of course happy times, fun-times and sad times all rolled into one…



Let the fabulous times roll…