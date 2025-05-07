Previous
Peace & harmony… by beverley365
Photo 609

Peace & harmony…

Breathing in the country air, listening to the stories of the village & life was lovely, I felt I’d entered a new world… the world I grew up in.

Golly city life is oh so different, I’m so glad my son is working hard to have a bit of both…

Discovering the house and hearing the stories were inspirational and never ending… and of course happy times, fun-times and sad times all rolled into one…

Let the fabulous times roll…
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
These villages always look such sleepy places.
May 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact