Previous
Photo 609
Peace & harmony…
Breathing in the country air, listening to the stories of the village & life was lovely, I felt I’d entered a new world… the world I grew up in.
Golly city life is oh so different, I’m so glad my son is working hard to have a bit of both…
Discovering the house and hearing the stories were inspirational and never ending… and of course happy times, fun-times and sad times all rolled into one…
Let the fabulous times roll…
7th May 2025
7th May 25
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1740
photos
133
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
2nd May 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
These villages always look such sleepy places.
May 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 7th, 2025
